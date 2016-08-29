Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 20:25 CET

CRISIS: Ghana's preparation for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in shambles

Ghana could miss out on qualifying to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals as their preparations for the upcoming qualifiers appear to be in shambles.

Black Stars had wanted to use Cup of nations qualifier against Rwanda - as they have already qualified - and the friendly with Russia  to prepare for the opening World Cup qualifier against Congo in just four weeks.

But the decision of the Sports Ministry not to afford air tickets for the players due to lack of funds for the planned test matches, leaving the players to do so themselves has left the team frustrated.

And it may well have a telling effect on the performance of the players during the qualifiers.

Black Stars have been pitted in a tricky group against seven times Africa Champions Egypt, Uganda as well as Congo.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

