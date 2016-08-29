Benedict Owusu adjudged Sports Journalist of Year 2015

Joy Sports, hardworking Benedict Owusu Dankwah has been voted Sports Journalist of the year 2015 at the just ended 21st Ghana Journalists Association awards.

Benedict became the second person after ace Maurice Quansah to win the top gong back to back. He collected the award last year with top piece Age cheating in football.

But emerged the best this year with his piece on juju (Black Magic) in football.

Benedict's love to probe for human centered stories and as well many back stories aside what is seen on the pitch has made him a unique face in sports journalism in this country.

