Ghanaian striker Samuel Owusu joins Egyptian side FC Tanta

Ghanaian striker Samuel Owusu has penned a two-year contract with newly promoted Egyptian Premier League side FC Tanta.

The 25-year-old moved on a free transfer and will be set to play for his fifth Egyptian club.

Owusu moved to the north African country in 2011 and played two seasons for Ghazl El Mehalla.

He later joined FC Smouha and last season was in the books of El Shorta.

