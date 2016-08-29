Youth & Sports Minister Congratulates Dogboe For Annexing WBC Youth Title

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, on behalf of His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama and Government of Ghana has sent a congratulatory message to Isaac Dogboe the “Royal Storm” for unanimously winning the WBC World Youth Championship title in Accra.

In a letter signed by the PRO of the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Oto Plahar, the Hon. Minister said the undefeated Isaac Dogboe’s victory over the tough fighting Filipino champion, Neil John Tabanao is a huge testament that Ghana still boasts of potential world beaters that can annex titles, given the required support from stakeholders and dedication and commitment from the boxers.

With the level of brilliance exhibited by the boxing prodigy, H.E the President has no doubt that, the newly crowned WBC World Youth Champion can go on and aim a shot at the world title and subsequently pick up from where its boxing legends left off.

The Minister reiterated government’s commitment to recapture the glory days of the pugilist sport. The completion of the state-of -the-art sports complex situated near the Korle Lagoon would further enhance the fortunes of not only the boxing sport but other equally important ‘lesser known sports’ in the country.

The Hon. Minister urged the trainer and Team Dogboe not to relent in their efforts in their bid to secure the world title.