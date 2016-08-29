Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Football News | 29 August 2016 20:21 CET

Seidu Salifu Moves To Europe

By Sammy Heywood Okine

Ghana youth international Seidu Salifu has written a letter to express his gratitude to players and fans of Club Africain after completing his move to Turkish second-tier side.

The former Wa All Stars 22-year-old penned a one-year-deal with Adana Demirspor after playing three seasons in the Tunisian outfit.

His letter to his former teammates and fans of the club read: "I write to officially announce that I have agreed terms to join Adana Demirspor in Turkey on a one year deal.

"The deal was completed on Saturday 27th August 2016 after a successful medical.

"I, Seidu Salifu wish to extend my sincere gratitude to players and fans of Club Africain as well as Ghanaians and the media for their unflinching support and am confident to make everyone proud. Thank you." He said in a release to yours truly.


Seidu Salifu

Football News

"One way to endure success is to build an excellent goal with a good heart of accomplishment"
By: Boaz Akude
