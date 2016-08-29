Richard Commey Gets Full Blessings For IBF World Title

Never had it happened before in the history of Ghana Boxing that a boxer will receive important visitors to his camp, and all of them advising or telling him something special and important.

Ghana’s Richard Commey who is managed by Street Wise Promotions climbs on the ring in faraway America to fight for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title on September 9, 2016,

The fight is taking place in Reading, PA in the United States of America USA with TGB Promotions staging.

Richard Commey, the Commonwealth Lightweight Champion faces American Robert Easter in what could be termed as his hardest test just because it is for the world title.

Commey has fought and won outside Ghana often so he does not see fighting away from home as a big challenge and from advises and cautions received from numerous Ghanaians, especially boxing experts, it looks like he is well prepared and focused to win to give Ghana another world title after, D.K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko and Joshua Clottey.

Incidentally some of these great Ghanaian boxing champions went to the camp of Commey at the Bronx Gym in Accra, just before the fight to give him inspiration, motivation and all that it takes to win.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBA) Peter Zwennes led a delegation from the GBA to visit Commey, before others like Professor Azumah Nelson, Emmanuel Tagoe, George Ashie and Joshua Clottey also went to give him encouragement to win.

Black Stars Captain and Director of the Baby Jet Promotions also went to the camp of Commey to give him the prayers and advice for a good fight at the Accra Sports Stadium

These visits seem to have motivated Commey to go all out in training. Hoping to use the same tactics against the American,

Professor Azumah Nelson told him to go into the ring with his own judges, whilst Asamoah Gyan told him to win for mother Ghana, as the nation is very good at producing champions and he is the next world champion for Ghana.

Boasting of an undefeated record, Commey will not let anything slip by, and he is going all out to win and do it convincingly. He assured yours truly of an easy victory.

This year has seen some decent boxing on the local front with Isaac Dogboe doing his best to grab the WBC youth feather weight crown in addition to his WBO Africa and Asia titles.

One can just say Ghana Boxing is on the rise again, and on September 9, Commey is going to deliver again.

Coach Carl Lokko is also on the way to make history, as the man who trained the champion from Ghana. Friends of Boxing also wish Commey the best on September 9.





