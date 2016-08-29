Techiman City win protest against New Edubiase; pull away from relegation zone

Relegation-threatened Techiman City received a huge boost on Monday after winning a protest against basement side New Edubiase United.

Edubiase have been declared losers of their Match day 25 match against for fielding an unqualified player and also finedGH¢ 5,000.

The Citizens have profited from the points and now tenth on the table but just three points away from the relegation zone.

The Disciplinary Committee ruled: "That for fielding an unqualified player, Christopha Agbashie (player in jersey number 27) in the Match Day 25 Ghana Premier League match, New Edubiase United FC shall forfeit the match in accordance with Article 34(1)(e) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

"That having been found to have forfeited the match, New Edubiase United FC shall be considered as having lost the match in accordance with Article 34(2) and accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals are hereby awarded in favour of Techiman City FC in accordance with Articles 34(2) and 34(10) of the General Regulations of the GFA.

"That in addition, being the defaulting club, New Edubiase United FC is hereby fined Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢5,000.00) payable to the GFA, 50% of which shall be paid to Techiman City FC pursuant to Article 34(5)(a) of the General Regulations of the GFA which shall be paid to the GFA within fourteen (14) days upon receipt of this Ruling, failing which New Edubiase United FC shall automatically forfeit all subsequent matches after the said deadline by the Ghana Premier League Board or the GFA in accordance with Articles 39(8)(b), 39(8)(d) and 39(8)(f) of the First Amendment to the GFA General Regulations."

