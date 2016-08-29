Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
29 August 2016

Ghana coach Avram Grant returns from player monitoring in Europe

Black Stars head coach Avram Grant has returned to Ghana from his monitoring in Europe ahead of the final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

The Israeli visited countries like England, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands and Italy.

In his monitoring, he visited Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, Torino star Afriyie Acquah, former WAFA SC forward Samuel Tetteh who currently plays at Liefering on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

He also paid a visit to RSC Anderlecht trio Emmanuel Adjei Sowah, Dennis Appiah and Frank Acheampong as well as Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah.

Grant is set to start training with his invited players on Tuesday morning at the Accra Sports Stadium.

