Sports News | 29 August 2016 16:40 CET
Mr. Fuji: WWE legend dies at age 82
WWE legend, Mr. Fuji, died Sunday morning ... the WWE announced.
Mr. Fuji -- real name Harry Fujiwara -- became a superstar not only as a wrestler, but also as a manager for stars like, George "The Animal" Steele and Yokozuna.
Best known for throwing salt into the eyes of his opponents ... Fuji was a 5-time WWE Tag Team champ.
Later in life ... he moved to Tennessee and opened a training dojo.
He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.
credit: TMZ
