Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 August 2016 16:40 CET

Mr. Fuji: WWE legend dies at age 82

WWE legend, Mr. Fuji, died Sunday morning ... the WWE announced.

Mr. Fuji -- real name Harry Fujiwara -- became a superstar not only as a wrestler, but also as a manager for stars like, George "The Animal" Steele and Yokozuna.

Best known for throwing salt into the eyes of his opponents ... Fuji was a 5-time WWE Tag Team champ.

Later in life ... he moved to Tennessee and opened a training dojo.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.
#RIP
credit: TMZ

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Feed your faith, and leave doubt to fend for itself.
By: Akose Aboagye
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img