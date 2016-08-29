Albert Adomah: Middlesbrough boss remains coy over Aston Villa target

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka is remaining tight-lipped about speculation linking Albert Adomah with a move to Aston Villa.

Adomah has emerged as a potential target for Villa as they look to boost their attacking options before Wednesday's transfer deadline. Read more: Aston Villa close in on Ghana winger

The 28-year-old winger was omitted from the Boro squad for their Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns yesterday.

Asked in his post match press conference whether Adomah would be allowed to leave before the window closes on Wednesday night, Karanka answered: 'I don't know. Read more: Aston Villa fans slam Ghanaian's performance against Bristol City

'I don't know because before we travelled here I preferred to focus on the game and now we have two days off.

'The club is working very well so for that reason on Wednesday I will come back and I will see.'

Further questioned on whether Adomah was left out because of injury, Karanka added: 'No, it was my decision (not to select him).'

