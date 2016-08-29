Former President Jerry John Rawlings has applauded WBC world youth title holder Isaac Dogbe for his victory over Filipino opponent Neil Tabanao.

According to Mr Rawlings, Dogbe’s victory is a major step towards the revival of boxing in the country.

The 21-year-old defeated Tabanao to become the WBC world youth featherweight champion on Friday, 26 August at the Police Officer’s Social &Fitness Centre in Accra.

Dogbe won the bout with a unanimous decision after all three judges scored in favour of the London-based pugilist 120-109, 117-113, and 119-110.

Speaking to Class Sports’ Desmond Decker, Mr Rawlings, who was at the ringside, said Dogbe “has got a bright future if he keeps this performance up and I believe he will. He is really reviving the old boxing spirit we had appreciated when Azumah Nelson was in his prime and I believe he will certainly continue from where Azumah left off.”

Ghana has struggled to produce an undisputed boxing world champion since the days of Azumah Nelson, who dominated the scene from the late ’80s through to the mid ’90s. The boxing professor, who also witnessed Dogbe’s victory over Tabanao, said: “I believe this is his toughest fight and also a very tough one for the Filipino boxer. Both of them are champions in their own right and both wanted to claim the bragging rights over the junior world championship.”