PHOTOS: Check out Asamoah Gyan's fleet of cars and mansion

Asamoah Gyan is currently the highest paid African player and one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

The Ghana international has been playing for Shanghai SIPG where he is on a reputed wage of £227,000-a-week but he will be allowed out on loan with the Chinese side heavily subsidising any contract.

Gyan is set to return to England as Championship Reading are closing in on a deal for former Sunderland striker.

The 30-year-old is expected to undergo a medical for the Royals on Monday afternoon, and ahead of his shocking move, Pulse Sports takes a look at car collection and mansion that willl make your mouth twitch in envy!

The Black Stars has a $3M house located at MCcarthy Hill in Accra

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh