Sports News | 30 August 2016 09:33 CET

Inaya Ayew: Cute photos of Andre Ayew and daughter you should check out today

Andre Ayew is not just a superb footballer. He is a generous and humble man as well.

The West Ham United record signing has offered to pay for the air tickets of members of the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars who can't afford for the Rwanda clash.

Aside Andre Ayew scoring goals for club and country or clapping to motivate players around him, here are pictures that perfectly sum up the Black Stars vice-captain is as good a father as her daughter is cute. This is Inaya Ayew, Andre Ayew's daughter


Inaya Ayew

“To live a simple life is very difficult especially when you don't have the right people around you”
By: ― Chief-Icons Rashid
