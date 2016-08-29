SHOCKER: Sports Minister has not informed GFA of exclusion of foreign-based Black Stars players for Rwanda clash

In a complete demonstration of gross incompetence, Ghana's Sports Minister has SHOCKINGLY revealed that he has not officially informed the football federation of his decision not to pay for air tickets for foreign-based players invited for this week's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he will write to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday (Today) to inform them of the decision - the day when the players were originally scheduled to start training.

Black Stars players were expected to have started arriving in the country on Sunday night ahead of Saturday's game in Accra, yet for the first time in Ghana's modern football history the Sports Minister said he won't pay for flight tickets for the foreign-based players.

The sad thing is the Minister has not officially informed the GFA about his decision but chose to announce it on whatsapp platforms and through radio last Thursday.

Vanderpuye says he will write to the GFA on Monday about his decision even though players were expected to have arrived last night.

"I have not officially informed the GFA about this decision. I will write to the GFA today to inform them," Vanderpuye told Happy FM on Monday .

"I only called George Afriyie to tell him this but officially I will write today to inform them."

The blundering Sports Minister ordered the experienced coach Avram Grant on WHATSAPP platforms four days ago, to change his squad for Saturday's clash against Rwanda.

The Minister's order came one week after the former Chelsea manager named his team for the Rwanda game and next week's friendly against Russia, claiming no foreign-based players are needed for the match.

And to back his threat up, Vanderpuye ordered the team's travel agents not to issue tickets for the foreign-based players to come for the game.

Even though the team has qualified for the AFCON and the clash with Rwanda being a mere formality, the match offers the coach the only change of testing his place just four weeks before they start their qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup which makes Saturday's game important.

Also with three months advance knowledge that the game against Rwanda was mere formality, the minister waited until after the squad had been named before he gave his orders with just one week before the match which shows he has other motives than his claims of saving money.

This is an indication that the minister is clearly bent on tearing down the successes and the structures that have ensured the Black Stars successes over the past ten years.

The development is the latest of the Minister's disastrous handling of national football team issues as he has taken his personal vendetta with the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi to another level.

