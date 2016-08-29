Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 14:25 CET

Aduana Stars Bright Adjei nominated again for CNN goal of the week 

CNN has for the second time nominated a wonderful finish by Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei for goal of the week.

Adjei scored a wonderful strike in Aduana's 1-1 stalemate against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in a Ghana Premier League clash.

He has been nominated again after winning the award on his maiden appearance with his sensational scissor kick goal against Ashgold.

Have your say on the CNN Goal of the Week!
— CNN Football (@CNNFC) August 29, 2016
The former Tema Youth man beat stiff competition from Barcelona's Luis Suarez - who scored an eye catching finish in the champions league against Arsenal - to claim the top gong in March this year.

And he will be hoping to be second time lucky against Xabi Alonso of Bayern Munich and the likes.

Below is the video of the goal
@AduanaStars Bright Adjei with this lovely Goal against @WAFAcademySC in their 1-1 drawn game yesterday #GhplGoals pic.twitter.com/EMWTJtt5OT

— Ghana League Goals (@GHPL_Goals) August 29, 2016

God teaches us lyrics and angels brings melodies to it.
By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
