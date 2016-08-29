Marcus Rashford: Manchester United youngster's £20,000 Rolex watch stolen

Manchester United's star youngster Marcus Rashford had his £20,000 Rolex stolen whilst he was trampolining.

The 18-year-old was enjoying a day out at Jump Nation trampoline centre with friends and family and asked staff to keep the watch safe.

Having forgotten to collect it after his session had finished, the 18-year-old returned the next day to find that someone purporting to be a family member had taken it.

A source told the sun: 'Marcus is devastated by the loss of his watch.

'He bought it for himself and one of his first big purchases. He's a sensible lad who has his feet on the ground. The Rolex was a treat to himself for his breakthrough season.

'What's made it all the more upsetting is that someone has apparently pretended to be a family member to take it.'

Police were called and a man was arrested on suspicion of fraud and later bailed.

The watch, one of Rashford's first big purchases, was bought to mark his first season with the club's first team.

Rashford who was left out of Sam Alladyce Squad for England friendly against Slovakia scored the winner for Manchester United in injury time, after coming on as a substitute.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh