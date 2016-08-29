Ghana Football Association: George Afriyie hints at resigning from his post

George Afriyie has hinted that he will soon relinquish his position as the vice president of the Ghana Football Association.

This comes after alleged internal bickering within the association allegedly pointed fingers at the doors of the Black Stars management committee chairman for leaking for leaking information to the Sports Minister, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Reports emerged that Kwesi Nyantakyi and George Afriyie are at loggerheads at the association, something they both denied, describing it 'as normal in every institution.' READ MORE: League's best response to Sports Minister jab should be delivered in crunch four rounds

However, George Afriyie feels his honesty and integrity at the FA has been questioned, and he is not considering withdrawing his services.

'It is just that if you understand the football politics; a lot of gossips, a lot of hearsay, a lot of accusing fingers. I have gone through all that for so many years but seriously, maybe at the right time when I am off the scene, people will realise that there was one man who dedicated himself for the course (of Ghana football)," the Liberty Professionals Chairman said in an interview with Luv FM.

One whether he is considering leaving his post, he answered in affirmation, but was quick to add that 'time will tell'.

"Yes of course, why not. When the time comes, it will be public. I am saying that, trust me, it is going to happen when the times comes. Seriously, it doesn't worth it. READ ALSO: Kevin-­ Prince Boateng's heartfelt gesture to Italy after earthquake

"Following football now personally, as George Afriyie, it doesn't really worth it," he stated.

Explaining his reason, George Afriyie said:

"Of course, if you're not appreciated for all the years and the sacrifices that you've done, why would you worry yourself to continue? He quizzed.

"Let me be very honest, some of us before we came into football, were not poor. We had struggle to make lives for ourselves. We were well to do; I didn't come into football begging and so for me, I will not sit there for anybody, for anybody to doubt my integrity and honesty. I will not, never! I will not trade that for anything." He said with a disappointing and emotional tone.

George Afriyie was appointed by Kwesi Nyantakyi as vice president of the FA after last year's elections. But the duo have reportedly not being on good terms since Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye was appointed Sports Minister in February this year.

