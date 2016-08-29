AFCON qualifier: Andre Ayew promises to buy tickets for Black Stars players

The spokesperson of the Ghana FA, Sannie Darra has disclosed that the vice-skipper of the Black Stars has decided to buy tickets for his national teammates who can't afford one for the Rwanda clash.

Sports Ministry says it is cash-strapped, hence can't afford the tickets for foreign players to travel from clubs to feature for the Black Stars in their game against Rwanda.

Ministry has suggested that a home based team should be selected to face Rwanda because the Black Stars have already booked a place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

'We don't have the financial capabilities to get the Black Stars players tickets to come and play the Rwanda game.

'The Ministry has no money to buy tickets for the foreign-based players of the Black Stars to play the last hurdle of the AFCON qualifier against Rwanda this Saturday. If the FA has the money to buy tickets for the players, they should do so, it is simple,' Nii Lantey Vanderpuye told the Happy FM.

However, the Ghana Football Association has insisted that they will not interfere with the job of Avram Grant, by compelling him to alter his 23-man squad.

Sannie Darra has indicated that most of the Black Stars players abroad will buy tickets for the tie and also revealed that Andre Ayew has promised to take care of the travelling cost of his teammates who can't afford a ticket for the Rwanda clash.

'Dede Ayew has promised to pay for the tickets of the foreign-based players of the Black Stars who don't have the financial strength to that,' the Spokesperson of the association told Happy FM.

Andre Ayew early this month joined West Ham from Swansea City on a £20.5 million club record fee but broke his thigh in his debut game against Chelsea last two weeks.

