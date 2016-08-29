West Ham star Andre Ayew to pay airfares for Black Stars players to honour Rwanda clash

West Ham United record signing Andre Ayew has stated his desire to pay for the airfares of all Black Stars players who will not be able to buy their own tickets to honour Ghana's AFCON clash with Rwanda on September 3.

Coach Avram Grant named a 23-man contingent to prepare for the final group game against the Amavubi.

But growing reports have it that the Sports Minister has warned Travel Matters- the traveling agency of the Ghana FA to stop the traveling arrangement of the players, just seven days before the team takes on the Amavubi in Accra.

The move appears orchestrated to ensure locally-based players are forced on coach Avram Grant which has been an agenda of the Minister with claims that the Black Stars have already qualified.

But the injured Black Stars captain is said to have volunteered to take up the airfares of all the foreign-based players who are determined to serve their country at any point.

Confirming the deputy Black Stars skipper's desire to buy the tickets, Communications Director of the Ghana FA, Ibrahim Sannie Daara said 'Dede Ayew promises to pay for the tickets of all the foreign based players invited for the game who do not have the financial strength to do so themselves.' He told Happy FM,

Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the clash following an injury he sustained in West Ham's opening Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Ghana will have to maintain their unbeaten run in the group to move up the FIFA ranking and have attached all bits f seriousness to the clash.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

