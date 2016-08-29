Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 13:40 CET

Asamoah Gyan regrets his 'unfortunate' early Sunderland exit

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he regrets his 'unfortunate' early exit from Sunderland after leaving the Black Cats after just two years at the English side.

The China-based attacker arrived in England on Sunday morning to evaluate a number of loan offers from English clubs.

The powerful attacker is considering a season-long loan move away from Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG after being declared surplus to requirements.

Sunderland are among the three clubs reported to be keen on the Ghana star.

Gyan spent two years playing in England for Sunderland before moving to the UAE club Al Ain in 2012.

He moved from the UAE to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG and the Ghanaian says he should have stayed longer with the Black Cats.

"Sunderland is a good club. It was unfortunate I didn't play for many years there," Gyan said

"I had to leave and that is football. Sometimes you stay for a long time at a club and then other times you go."

