AFCON 2017 QUALIFIER: Black Stars players to buy their own tickets to honour Rwanda clash

In a massive show of patriotism most of the top players of the Black Stars are buying their own air tickets for Saturday's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The move by the Black Stars players is yet another demonstration of their desire to die for the country in the face of challenges.

The move by the players has been necessitated by Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye order for the exclusion of the foreign-based players from the squad

With a CAF ban looming on the country if it fails to honour Saturday's match the players have decided to pay for their own tickets to save the country.

Those among the invited who are unable to afford the airtickets will benefit from the benevolence of deputy captain Andre Ayew who has paid for them to turn up for the match.

Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, ordered the Travel Matters - the travelling agency of the Ministry to desist from issuing ticket to any foreign-based Black Stars player claiming his outfit can't afford because the side has already qualified.

The players who can afford to pay for the air tickets have bought their tickets to arrive for the game.

The Minister argues that local players must be used to honour the game since the nation has already qualified so the money can be used to fund other activities of the ministry.

Deputy captain of the team, Andre Ayew has also indicated that he will buy the tickets for the other Black Stars players who do not have the financial muscle to do so.

This development becomes the first time the country is experiencing such a controversial ticketing arrangement for the Black Stars in over fifteen years.

Many former Black Stars players continue to knock on the doors of the Sports Ministry for their unpaid monies used in buying tickets to honour national team matches and the development seem to be showing its head again.

Ghana will be playing the Rwandese on September 3 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the ultimate group game despite already qualifying for the continental fiesta.

