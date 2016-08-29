FA Vice President hints at leaving post

FA Vice President, George Afriyie, has dropped a big hint he could step down from his current position following perceived mistrust amongst members in the association.

This follows a reported rift between himself and FA President Kwasi Nyantakyi.

For Afriyie, his well-built image cannot be tarnished after his integrity was questioned.

“There have been a lot of hearsays. I have gone through all that so many years but seriously maybe at the right time when I am off the scene, people will realize there was one man,” he told Luv Sports.

"Following football now personally as George Afriyie isn’t really worth it, of course if you are not appreciated for all the years and the sacrifices that you have done, why should you worry yourself?”

When I leave the FA, they will know that they had someone like George Afriyie. Some of us were not paupers when we got into football.

Some of us were well to do before we became football people. I won't sit there for people I have worked with, for people we've come this far to question my honesty and integrity at the association.

“I will not trade that for anything. I am not angry.”

The FA Vice President did not deny the fact that he had not spoken to the President in a while.

I have not spoken to the FA President. Not in the last week.

