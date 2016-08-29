Bechem United: Abedenego Tetteh relishes scoring hat-trick against Hearts of Oak

Bechem United star man Abedenego Tetteh has expressed happiness in grabbing a hat-trick as his side thrashed Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Bechem Park on Sunday on match day 27 of the 2016 Ghana Premier League .

Tetteh scored first in the 18th minute after he beautifully headed home Yaw Anorl's well taken free-kick, the bulky forward four minutes after the break scored his second goal in the game before making it three in the 87th minute.

After that impressive display, Tetteh has now scored 12 goals in the ongoing campaign and he is a goal behind Liberty's Latif Blessing and two goals adrift the leader Yahaya Mohammed.

'I'm very happy to score three goals against a big club like Hearts of Oak, I knew I will score against them because I believe in myself,' Tetteh told Pulse.com.gh .

'It didn't come easy, it was through hard, we outplayed Hearts of Oak and we deserved to beat them and hitting the back of the net three times was a dream come true. I want to thank our fans for their support.'

On whether he is targeting the goal-king, he said: 'We have three games to end the season, the leader is leading me with two goals. Anything can happened, as a striker definitely I'm targeting the goal-king and I'm pushing for it.'

Manuel Zacharia's side after the win are at the 7 position on the log sheet with 38 points.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh