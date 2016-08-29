Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 12:41 CET

All Stars Open 3 Points Gap …Hearts Fall At Bechem

By Daily Guide

Kwesi Nyantakyi's Wa All Stars inched closer to their maiden league title after posting an emphatic 3-1 win over Dreams FC yesterday.

It was Emmanuel Ocran, who recorded the hat-trick to open a three- point gap at the summit.

The visitors pulled one back as a face saving through Ben Nash Quansah.

At the Bechem Park, Bechem United gave a foretaste of what fans should expect in the FA  Cup finals after recording a 3-1 win over under pressure Hearts of Oak.

And like it happened in the All Stars- Dreams game, skipper Abednego Tetteh struck past goalkeeper Samuel  Akurugu  three times with Owusu Bempah managing a consolation at injury time.

GPL Scores @ A Glance
Kotoko 0, Chelsea 0

  1. City 1, Liberty 1

Allies 4, Edubiase 0
Bechem 3, Hearts 1
WAFA 1, Aduana 1
Dwarfs 0, Medeama 2
All Stars 3, Dreams 1
Ashgold 1, Hasmal 0
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

