All Stars Open 3 Points Gap …Hearts Fall At Bechem
Kwesi Nyantakyi's Wa All Stars inched closer to their maiden league title after posting an emphatic 3-1 win over Dreams FC yesterday.
It was Emmanuel Ocran, who recorded the hat-trick to open a three- point gap at the summit.
The visitors pulled one back as a face saving through Ben Nash Quansah.
At the Bechem Park, Bechem United gave a foretaste of what fans should expect in the FA Cup finals after recording a 3-1 win over under pressure Hearts of Oak.
And like it happened in the All Stars- Dreams game, skipper Abednego Tetteh struck past goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu three times with Owusu Bempah managing a consolation at injury time.
GPL Scores @ A Glance
Kotoko 0, Chelsea 0
- City 1, Liberty 1
Allies 4, Edubiase 0
Bechem 3, Hearts 1
WAFA 1, Aduana 1
Dwarfs 0, Medeama 2
All Stars 3, Dreams 1
Ashgold 1, Hasmal 0
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum