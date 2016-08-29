All Stars Open 3 Points Gap …Hearts Fall At Bechem

Kwesi Nyantakyi's Wa All Stars inched closer to their maiden league title after posting an emphatic 3-1 win over Dreams FC yesterday.

It was Emmanuel Ocran, who recorded the hat-trick to open a three- point gap at the summit.

The visitors pulled one back as a face saving through Ben Nash Quansah.

At the Bechem Park, Bechem United gave a foretaste of what fans should expect in the FA Cup finals after recording a 3-1 win over under pressure Hearts of Oak.

And like it happened in the All Stars- Dreams game, skipper Abednego Tetteh struck past goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu three times with Owusu Bempah managing a consolation at injury time.

GPL Scores @ A Glance

Kotoko 0, Chelsea 0

City 1, Liberty 1

Allies 4, Edubiase 0

Bechem 3, Hearts 1

WAFA 1, Aduana 1

Dwarfs 0, Medeama 2

All Stars 3, Dreams 1

Ashgold 1, Hasmal 0

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum