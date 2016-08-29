World Rugby In Ghana To Equip Youth Development Officers

In an effort to improve the standard of Rugby in Ghana World Rugby and the management of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), has organised a training clinic for its members in Accra.

The training and education sessions which started on Tuesday 23rd of August, 2016 is aimed to equip “Get-Into_Rugby” (GIR) development officers with essential skills that will guarantee improved Rugby standards, safety and higher enthusiasm for kids during training sessions.

About 15 members from the various Regional Associations , the Greater Accra Rugby Association (GARA) and CentWest, and Clubs under the GRFU participated in the training session on the first day where they were taught how to communicate with the kids and the kinds of training they should involve the children in.

The clinic was facilitated by Rugby Afrique and was represented by Mr Charles Yapo, Regional Development Officer – West of Africa Rugby and Mr Adama Bakhoum, director of coaches from Rugby Afrique.

According to Mr Charles Yapo, he is much impressed with the improvement and hard work of the officials of Ghana Rugby adding that it is the mandate of Rugby Afrique to help countries like Ghana to develop the game.

He therefore commended the president of the GRFU, Mr Herbert Mensah, for his tremendous efforts to make Rugby a popular game in the country and consequently edged him to continue with the great work.

On the other hand, Mr Adama Bakhoum, instructor of the training programme from Rugby Afrique, explained that participants will be well equipped with good communication skills and precaution measures to ensure safety and smooth running of the GIR programme by the end of the session.

Speaking to the press, Mr Steve Noi, Tournament Commissioner of the GRFU, outlined that there was the necessity to organnise such a programme for trainers in order to help develop the game from the grassroots.

He said involving kids from the age of five is very crucial in the development of rugby as they are the future of the game.

According to him, the training will also help to improve efficiency and reduce cost since the trainers will be well equipped on how to manage affairs competently.

David N Cudjoe, Ghana Rugby

