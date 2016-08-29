Gyan Lands In England …To Finalise Deal

Ghana captain Asamaoh Gyan is in the Queensland, South-East England to finalise a loan deal after several suitors have expressed interest for his service DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Clubs like his former side Sunderland, Fulham and other championship sides want the 30-year-old striker's signature for a season's loan from Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan, when making impact in the English Premier League left for Abu Dhabi (Al-Ain) for a record signing in 2011.

The former Udinese man, who was captured at the ringside of the Dogboe-Tabanao fight on Friday later moved to the Chinese league where injuries robbed him of more playing time.

According to reports, he left the country yesterday for the English deal.

He told Sky Sports News that “I have a lot of options. Me and my agent are here to evaluate them and get the work done, and then I can continue doing what I do best, which is scoring goals and playing well.”

“I am confident I will have a club in England. There are good options to think about, so we had to fly in quickly. Me being in England means there is something concrete, so we need to evaluate the options and do the work.”

“I heard about Sunderland and Fulham but we will see what happens. There might be surprises. Football is full of them. The people around me are trying to benefit from me. It doesn't matter if it is Championship or Premier League, it's about being comfortable where I am.”

“Sunderland is a good club. It was unfortunate I didn't play for many years there. I had to leave and that is football. Sometimes you stay for a long time at a club and then other times you go. I just want to prove myself again in England. I am ready to go.

“I went to the Middle East but I was scoring goals for the national team and in the world cup. I don't regret it at all and now I am back to prove myself again. Maybe it is my destiny to be back to the Premier League or the Championship.

“Maybe we will make a decision tonight, or tomorrow.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum