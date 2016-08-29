Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 August 2016 12:41 CET

Aguero Could Miss Manchester Derby

By Daily Guide

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the derby against Manchester United next month if retrospective disciplinary action is taken against him for appearing to elbow Winston Reid.

The incident, which happened as he challenged the West Ham defender for a long clearance, was not punished by referee Andre Marriner but could see him banned by the FA for games including the Sept. 10 clash at Old Trafford.

“I didn’t see [the incident] so I cannot comment,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“Hopefully nothing happens. If it happens, we accept and adapt and we will try our best.”

The Football Association will await Marriner’s report before deciding whether to take action against Aguero.

But West Ham boss Slaven Bilic played down the incident, shortly after which he substituted Reid.

“I didn’t see it at all,” he said. “I reacted because we wanted to make a sub. We wanted to change the shape. I think he is okay. He is not injured.”

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble, however, said Reid did seem hurt afterwards.

-espnfc

Sports News

Defence against the truth will always end in defeat.
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img