Aguero Could Miss Manchester Derby

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the derby against Manchester United next month if retrospective disciplinary action is taken against him for appearing to elbow Winston Reid.

The incident, which happened as he challenged the West Ham defender for a long clearance, was not punished by referee Andre Marriner but could see him banned by the FA for games including the Sept. 10 clash at Old Trafford.

“I didn’t see [the incident] so I cannot comment,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“Hopefully nothing happens. If it happens, we accept and adapt and we will try our best.”

The Football Association will await Marriner’s report before deciding whether to take action against Aguero.

But West Ham boss Slaven Bilic played down the incident, shortly after which he substituted Reid.

“I didn’t see it at all,” he said. “I reacted because we wanted to make a sub. We wanted to change the shape. I think he is okay. He is not injured.”

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble, however, said Reid did seem hurt afterwards.

-espnfc