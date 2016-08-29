Citi Business Olympics launched; slated for September 24

Citi FM has launched the biggest corporate sporting event in Ghana dubbed “Citi Business Olympics.”

The annual showpiece by Citi FM brings together thousands of workers to compete for honors in various disciplines, network and have a great time, away from board rooms and workstations.

The annual event which will be held at the Burma Camp Lesisure Centre has been slated for September 24, 2016.

“It is where basically everybody who is anybody in business in Ghana gathers for the biggest sports meeting,” Philip Kofi Ashon, Operations Manager at Citi FM said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

He said they've introduced two new sporting disciplines in this year's edition; the CEO's challenge and Microsoft word and Excel proficiency challenge.

Over 30 companies have confirmed their participation at the event.

Unicorn Happy Investment emerged overall winners of the 2015 Citi Business Olympics, with big male and female sports discipline. Other winners include Newrest, Union Savings and Loans, Ghana Free Zones Board, Petrosol, IFS Financial Services, AFB, City Investment Company, Petra Trust, Ghana Shippers Authority, Comsys Ghana, Westec and others.

Citi Business Olympics is powered by Citi FM and sponsored by Premium Bank.

For further information, please call 0302226013.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

