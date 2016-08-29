Kotoko caretaker coach Osei laments 'painful' Berekum Chelsea draw

Asante Kotoko interim coach Michael Osei knows his side's title challenge withered after Sunday's 0-0 home draw with Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine Warriors are now six points behind leaders Wa All Stars as they lie in third place on the table.

Osei felt his side did not enough to win the match by dominating their opponents in every department.

"I think it is another painful game, because this is a game we deserved the whole three points but very unfortunate we didn't get the whole three points,' Osei said.

"I feel too sad for my guys because they played their heart out, they controlled the game, they dominate the game, they did their best, great performance but the results was not as the players did on the pitch.

"That is football for you, keep on working until the last game.

"I also give credit to their goalkeeper (John Moosie) because he did very well too, is very painful, very difficult too because we deserved the whole three points we couldn't get it so we will keep on working until the last game."

Kotoko have difficult matches against Medeama, AshantiGold and WAFA.

