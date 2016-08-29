Avram Grant uncertain over Black Stars plan for AFCON qualifiers

Ghana Black Stars head coach Avram Grant is not clear in his head when players of the Black Stars will arrive for their AFCON qualifier against Rwanda.

Grant is finding life very difficult as Black Stars coach following orders from the Ministry of Youth and Sports to review his team that will play against the Amauvibi's of Rwanda on the 3rd of September.

Ghana has already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations that will be staged in Gabon next years but their opponents Rwanda will be desperate for a win to boost their chances of making the competition.

According to inner reports the coach wants to use the game against Rwanda as a test match for the important 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo next month.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lantey Vaanderpuye however believes that the nation will benefit financially if we use home-based players for the game as it is a dead rubber.

This latest variance in opinion has left the coach in limbo with uncertainty surrounding the arrival of players and when preparations for the game will begin.

The GFA have however confirmed that the game will be played on the 3rd of September at the Accra Sports Stadium.

