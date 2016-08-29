Asamoah Gyan: Ghana skipper set for Reading medical on Monday

Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan is expected to undergo medical with Reading on Monday ahead of a move to Reading in the Championship.

The 30-year-old arrived in England on Sunday to evaluate some offers that have been tabled before him, but a local news source in Reading getreading understands a deal with Reading is very close, and the striker is set for medical on Monday.

Gyan made his name in England playing for Sunderland, who he joined from Rennes in 2010. He spent two seasons with the Black Cats before heading to Al Ain in Abu Dhabi where he scored a staggering 73 goals in 65 games - including 44 goals in one season.

Asamoah Gyan was in Ghana on Friday night to watch the bout between Isaac Dogboe and Filipino boxer John Neil Tabanao.

The striker has been named in Avram Grant's squad for the upcoming international break for the Black Stars of Ghana.

