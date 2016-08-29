Nana Akwasi Asare scores for Gent on injury return in Belgium

Ghana defender Nana Akwasi Asare scores on his return from injury for Gent who snatched a point from Anderlect in the Belgian top-flight on Sunday.

The 30-year-old left-back was kept out of injury from the start of the season but he climbed off the bench to score a stoppage-time equalizer for Gent.

Asare replaced Lasse Nielson on the 58th minute at the Stade Constant Vanden Stock with Gent thrailing hosts Anderlecht.

The wing-half impressively struck home from close range to earn a vital point for his side.

Winger Frank Acheampong and youngster Emmanuel Sowah both played for Anderlecht but French-born Dennis Appiah was not involved for Gent.

