Sports News | 29 August 2016 10:36 CET

Asamoah Gyan keen to impress in England again

By MyJoyOnline

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is eager to prove himself in the English league once again six years after moving from Sunderland.

Gyan has been the subject of a loan move to an English after a horrible few months at Chinese side Shanghai SIPG which have seen the striker plagued by injury.

Reports indicate Gyan will sign for either a Premiership or Championship side and the captain is eager to impress in England once again.

“I heard about Sunderland and Fulham but we will see what happens. There might be surprises. Football is full of them. The people around me are trying to benefit me. It doesn’t matter if it is Championship or Premier league, it’s about being comfortable where I am.

“Sunderland is a good club. It was unfortunate I didn’t play for many years there. I had to leave and that is football. Sometimes you stay for a long time at a club and then other times you go. I just want to prove myself again in England. I am ready to go.

“Maybe we will make a decision tonight, or tomorrow.”

The English transfer window closes on August 31.
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports



