Kevin-Prince Boateng delivers touching message to Italy earthquake victims after scoring in Spain

Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has delivered a touching message to the earthquake victims in Italy after scoring in the Spanish top-flight on Sunday.

About 300 people were killed last week in Italy when the earthquake with the 6.2 magnitude struck central Italian cities including Amartrice, Pescara del Tronto and Accumoli.

The Germany-born player, whose wife is from Italy, used the opportunity of scoring for his club Las Palmas to deliver his message on a T-shirt.

Boateng, who played for Italian giants AC Milan before joining the Spanish top-flight, sent the message as he scored the second goal in their 5-1 thrashing of Granada.

The Ghana ace produced as T-shirt with 'Forza Italia' and a date August 27, 2016 written on it to remember the victims on the date the disaster struck

Boateng scored his second goal in two La Liga games for Las Palmas on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old netted the second goal for the Yellow and Blues on the 51st minute as they dismantled Granada CF at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.

The former AC Milan star was replaced after 55 minutes and has now scored in both of his opening La Liga games for Las Palmas.

Boateng arrived inside the box to head home a Marko Livaja cross to restore the home side's lead.

The former German youth international joined Las Palmas as a free agent after leaving AC Milan at the end of last season.

