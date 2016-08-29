Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 08:25 CET

Newcastle to press for Atsu deal from Chelsea before transfer window shuts

Newcastle United will step up their chase for Ghana ace Christian Atsu today ahead of the shutting of the transfer window.

Atsu, who plays for Chelsea, is interesting the Magpies following his excellent showing for Ghana.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is keen to add a wide player to his Championship squad and the Ghanaian fits the bill.

Insiders say Newcastle have already discussed a loan move for the winger Atsu with his bosses at Stamford Bridge.

Atsu has not made a single appearance for Chelsea since signing in 2013, and has spent the last three seasons on loan at the likes of Everton, Vitesse and Malaga.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
