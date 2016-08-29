Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
La Liga: Rakitic Goal Keeps Barca Perfect

By Daily Guide

La Liga champions Barcelona claimed an impressive 1-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night thanks to an Ivan Rakitic goal after 20 minutes.

The Basque side had plenty of chances in an open game but Barca displayed the greater quality in front of goal and after Luis Suarez had released Arda Turan down the left, the Turkey international cut inside onto his right foot and his cross found Rakitic racing into the box to head home from six yards.

Suarez almost added an injury-time second as he had an effort cleared off the line, but Luis Enrique’s men join bitter rivals Real Madrid, who beat Celta Vigo on Saturday, on six points from two games.

-espnfc

