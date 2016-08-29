Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Yaw Yeboah and Kevin Boateng dominate headlines, Narh, Nasiru among EIGHT scorers plus Amartey wins Ranieri praise & more

Ghanaian players went goal-crazy abroad before the international break after EIGHT players got on target for their clubs across various league.

FOUR players were also assist givers - Nana Ampomah, Eric Ocansey, Patrick Nyarko and Isaac Sackey all set up goals.

Nana Akwasi Asare announced his return to action with an off-the-bench goal for Gent in Belgium while Nasiru Mohammed scored to inspire BK Hacken in Sweden.

Black Stars debutante Yaw Yeboah scored in the Netherlands. Youngsters Emmanuel Gyasi and Tariqe Fosu also netted in Italy and England.

Francis Narh, Patrick Nyarko and Kevin-Prince Boateng were also among the scorers.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive lowdown on how Ghanaian players fared abroad over the weekend.

ENGLAND

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Hiram Boateng warmed the Crystal Palace bench for their 1-1 draw with Bournemouth at the Selhurst Park. Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the Palace squad.

Ambidextrous Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was deployed in midfield by Leicester City as the Foxes nicked a slender 2-1 win over Swansea City. Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp missed the tie with injury.

Albert Adomah was axed from the Middlesbrough squad that held West Bromwich Albion to a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile in the Championship, striker Jordan Ayew played the entire period for Aston Villa who suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Bristol City.

English-born Andy Yiadom assisted a goal for Barnsley who clobbered Rotterdam United 4-0. He played the entire game minutes at the Oakwell Stadium.

Youngster Tariqe Fosu remained with the Reading U23 side as the first team pipped Cardiff City 1-0.

Elvis Manu was left out of the Brighton squad for their trip to Newcastle United which ended 2-0 in favour of the home side.

Belgian-born Ghanaian Denis Odoi was in full time action for revitalised Fulham who stole a 1-0 win from Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers.

Burnley loanee Daniel Agyei played 57 minutes for Coventry City who drew 1-1 with Northampton Town. English-born striker Kwame Thomas could not make the City squad for the game.

In the League Two, former Liberty Professionals starlet Koby Arthur who is on loan at Cheltenham Town from Birmingham City was unused as Cheltenham won 2-0 against Crewe Alexandra.

Notts County posted a 3-1 win over Crawley Town. Former Chelsea youth defender Daniel Pappoe Mills was unused by the losers while son of former Ghana international Stanley Aborah, Stanley Aborah Jnr. also watched from the bench of the victors.

In the U23 league, Ghanaian forward Tariqe Fosu scored the for Reading U23 side in their 3-2 defeat of Manchester City U23.

GERMANY

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung lasted 66 minutes for Hamburg SV in their 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt.

Daniel Opare warmed the Augsburg bench for their 2-0 home loss against Wolfsburg.

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman climbed off the bench in the 66th minute to play for Schalke 04 in their 1-0 away loss against Eintracht Frankfurt. Youngster Bernard Tekpetey could not make the Schalke squad for the game.

In the Bundesliga II, Ghanaian youth defender Jans Gyamerah warmed the Bochum bench for their 1-1 draw with Hannover 96.

Philemon Ofosu-Ayeh played the entire game for Eintracht Braunschweig who posted a 6-1 win over Nurnberg. Swedish-Ghanaian Joseph Baffo was unused.

Christopher Avevor warmed the St Pauli bench in their 1-0 away loss against Dynamo Dresden.

Elsewhere Wurzburger Kickers helped themselves to a 2-1 win over Heidenheim. Former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder David Atanga came off the bench to play the last 23 minutes for the losers.

Midfielder Manfred Osei-Kwadwo lasted the entire period of the game for Sonnenhof who mauled Hallescher FC 3-0.

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Evans Owusu Nyarko came off the bench to play for Holstein Kiel in their 3-0 battering of Zwickau in the Liga 3.

Ghanaian pair of Okyere Wriedt and Marcel Appiah were in action for OsnabrÃ¼ck who lost 4-2 against Werder Bremen II.

Defender Kwame Kusi suffered injury in the 11th minute while in action for Fortuna Koln. Fortuna lost 3-0 against Rot-WeiÃŸ Erfurt.

In other games, Ghanaian starlet Mike Owusu scored a brace for Hertha BSC II in their 3-1 win over ZFC Meuselwitz.

Youngster Bernard Tekpetey was not in action for Schalke 04 II in their 2-0 win over SprockhÃ¶vel.

Randy Edwini-Bonsu played 73 minutes for Homborg who lost 2-0 against Waldhof Mannheim.

FRANCE

Striker Abdul Majeed Waris played for Lorient who slipped to a 2-0 loss against Olympique Marseille.

Ghana U20 midfielder Geoffrey Acheampong failed to make the Bastia squad for their 2-0 loss at Caen.

Enock Kwateng warmed the bench for Nantes in their 1-0 away loss against Bordeaux.

Elsewhere in the Ligue 2, Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Ntim was not in the Valenciennes side that won 2-0 against Laval.

French-born attacker Grejohn Kyei lasted 60 minutes for Stade de Reims in their 1-1 draw with Tours.

In the third-tier league, Avranches nicked a slim 3-2 win over Beziers. Midfielder Charles Boateng could not make the Avranches squad for the game while Joachim Adukor also missed out for the home side.

SCOTLAND

Striker Joe Dodoo suffered an ankle injury and was stretched off in the 15th minute while in action for Rangers in their 1-1 draw at Kilmarnock.

Hearts emerged 2-1 victors over Partick Thistle. Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman captained Thistle in the game but midfielder Prince Buaben was unused by Hearts.

SPAIN

Midfielder Thomas Partey missed Atletico Madrid's game with Leganes due to injury.

Midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the second goal for Las Palmas in their 5-1 drubbing of Granada CF on Sunday.

Inaki Williams played the entire 90 minutes for Athletic Bilbao who suffered a 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

In the Segunda Division, Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah warmed the bench for Cordoba who drew 1-1 at Real Murcia.

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Anaba was not in the Elche FC side that lost 3-1 against Sporting Girona.

Clifford Aboagye played 83 minutes for Granada CF B who won 3-0 against El Ejido on Sunday. Richard Boateng was not in the victors squad for the game.

NETHERLANDS

Kumasi-born Ghanaian attacker Asumah Abubakar came off the bench to play for Willem II in 0-0 draw with Roda JC.

AZ Alkmaar coasted to a 2-0 win over NEC Nijmegen. Dutch-born defender Derrick Luckassen played the full 90 minutes for the victors. While Quincy Owusu-Abeyie and Reagy Ofosu both started for NEC but were replaced in the second-half.

Leeroy Owusu warmed the Excelsior Rotterdam bench for their 4-1 loss at Feyenoord.

Yaw Yeboah scored the second goal for FC Twente in their 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam. The Manchester City loanee lasted the entire period of the game.

In the second-tier league, Dutch-born forward Rodney Antwi played the full time for FC Utrecht II in their 2-0 loss against PSV II.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong was a second-half substitute for NAC Breda in their 0-0 draw with Den Bosch.

Raymond Gyasi played the entire game for FC Cambuur in their 1-0 loss against Helmond Sport.

Fred Benson was in full time action for RKC Waalwijk in their 3-2 win over Ajax II.

Johnathan Opoku was absent from the VVV Venlo squad as the Yellow and Blacks beat De Graafschap 2-0.

In the third-tier league, Ghanaian forward Lovette Felicia played the entire game for Sparta II in their 0-0 draw with HHC.

AUSTRIA

Austria Lustenau and Liefering shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw on Friday. Samuel Tetteh and Gideon Mensah both played for Liefering but goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was unused. But striker striker Raphael Dwamena lasted 66 minutes for Lustenau.

BULGARIA

Former Ghana U20 striker Francis Narh scored a 7th minute opening goal for Levski Sofia in their 4-0 victory over Vereya.

CROATIA

Former Inter Milan starlet Said Ahmed Said played for Hajduk Split in their 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Zagreb.

DENMARK

Kevin Mensah was in full time action for Esbjerg in their 1-1 draw at SÃ¸nderjyskE.

BK Odense succumbed to a 1-0 home loss against Horsens. Ghanaian starlet Nana Addo Mase Welbeck watched from the Odense bench while Joseph Mensah also unused by the winners.

Danny Amankwaa was introduced in the last 3 minutes for FC Copenhagen who drew 1-1 with Brondby.

Ghanaian pair of Godsway Donyoh and Ernest Asante started the game for NordsjÃ¦lland in their 1-0 away win over Lyngby. Abdul Mumin came off the bench to play for the winners but Collins Tanor was unused.

BELGIUM

Ghanaian pair of Mitch Apau and Elton Acolatse played for Westerlo in their 2-1 home loss against KV Mechelen.

Bennard Kumordzi was introduced in the 87th minute by Genk who won 1-0 against Zulte-Waregem.

Nana Akwasi Asare announced his return from injury with a strike for Gent in their 2-2 draw with Gent. The former WAFA player climbed off the bench to score. While Frank Acheampong played the entire game for Anderlecht and youngster Emmanuel Sowah came off the bench. French-born Dennis Appiah missed the game with injury.

Striker Benjamin Tetteh could not make the Standard Liege squad for their 2-2 draw at Club Brugge.

Nana Ampomah climbed off the bench to assist a consolation goal for Waasland-Beveren in their 2-1 away loss against KV Oostende.

Former New Edubiase United midfielder Asiedu Attobrah failed to make the Kortrijk squad for their 2-1 win at St Truiden.

Youngster Eric Ocansey was in action for KAA Eupen who succumbed to a 3-2 away loss against Sporting Charleroi. The former Aspire Academy graduate assisted the second goal for his side.

ESTONIA

Haminu Dramani and Michael Ofosu Appiah were both involved in Infonet's 0-0 draw with SillamÃ¤e Kalev on Saturday.

FINLAND

Striker Ransford Osei was introduced to play the last 7 minutes for RoPS who humiliated Lahti 3-0.

Elsewhere at the Finnish-born forward Solomon Duah was introduced in the second-half by Inter Turku who lost 1-0 against Ilves. Reuben Aryana played 75 minutes for the victors.

Anthony Annan was booked in the 76th minute and played full throttle for HJK Helsinki in their 1-0 win over KuPS. Ghanaian pair of Evans Mensah and Richard Gadze were unused.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah excelled in midfield for Juventus as they managed a 1-0 win over Lazio on Saturday evening.

Isaac Cofie watched from the Genoa bench in their 3-1 away win over new-boys Crotone.

Swedish-born Ghanaian Robin Quaison was in action for 55 minutes for Palermo who held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw at the Giuseppe Meazza.

There was no Amidu Salifu in the Fiorentina side that pipped Chievo Verona 1-0.

Midfielder Alfred Duncan assisted the opening goal for Sassuolo in their 2-1 win over Pescara on Sunday. The former Inter Milan star lasted the entire period of the game. Ransford Selasi warmed the bench for Pescara. Claud Adjapong was not included in the Sassuolo squad for the game.

Afriyie Acquah was introduced in the second-half by free-scoring Torino who disgraced Bologna 5-1. Youngster Godfred Donsah was not in the Bologna squad for the game.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played the full 90 minutes for Udinese who posted a 2-0 win over Empoli on Sunday.

Former Ghana U20 midfielder Moses Odjer played 73 minutes for Salernitana who drew 1-1 with Spezia.

Both Patrick Asmah and Isaac Donkor were in action for ten-man Avellino who drew 1-1 with Brescia.

Kingsley Boateng watched from the bench as his Bari side slipped to a 2-1 loss against Cittadella.

Raman Chibsah, Bright Gyamfi and Daniel Agyei were all in the Benevento team that won 2-0 against SPAL.

Maxwell Acosty and Richmond Boakye-Yiadom were involved in Latina's 4-1 away loss at Hellas Verona.

Former Parma defender Bright Addae came off the bench to play the last 15 minutes for Ascoli in their 1-1 draw at Pro Vercelli.

Young midfielder Abdallah Basit warmed the Carpi bench for their 2-0 win over Vicenza.

Prince Besea replaced Amidu Salifu in the 77th minute when their Modena side were held to a 0-0 draw by Parma. 18-year-old Ghanaian kid Nana Ardy was unused by Modena.

Former Atalanta midfielder Gullit Asante Okyere played 70 minutes for Giana Erminio for Carrarese.

Former Torino starlet Emmanuel Gyasi scored the opener for Pistoiese in their 2-2 draw with Pistoiese on Sunday.

NORWAY

Mohammed Abu and Bismark Adjei-Boateng were both in action for Stromsgodset in their 2-0 home loss against Molde.

Edwin Gyasi was in full time action for relegation-trapped Aalesund who drew 2-2 with Sarpsborg 08.

Gilbert Koomson assisted the equaliser for Sognal IF in their 1-1 draw with Stabaek. Striker Mahatma Otoo also started for Sogndal but Kamal Issah was not in the Stabaek squad for the game.

Dennis Antwi was not in the IK Start side that lost 2-0 against BodÃ¸ / Glimt.

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey manned the post for Rosenborg BK in their 3-1 win over Tromso.

In the second-tier league Danish-born Jeff Mensah warmed the bench for Hodd in their 8-3 loss against Ullensaker / Kisa.

POLAND

Sadaam Sulley was not in the Legia Warsaw side that posted a 2-0 win over Ruch ChorzÃ³w.

Aziz Tetteh played the entire period of the game for Lech Poznan who won 2-0 against Piast Gliwice.

PORTUGAL

Midfielder Bernard Mensah came off the bench to play for Vitoria Guimaraes in their 5-3 win over PaÃ§os de Ferreira. Youngster Osei Barnes played 74 minutes for the losers.

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso was in full time action for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win over Feirense.

Ernest Ohemeng watched from the Moreirense bench as they slipped to a 1-0 loss against Maritimo. Emmanuel Boateng was excluded from the squad.

In the second-tier league, former FC Porto starlet Lumor Agbenyenu starred in defence for Portimonense in their 2-1 win over Sporting CovilhÃ£.

Former Liberty Professionals starlet Emmanuel Hackman played the entire 90 minutes for Desportivo Aves who lost 2-1 against Benfica II.

SWEDEN

Midfielder Kwame Bonsu played for Gefle IF in their 2-1 loss against Djurgarden.

Hammarby held AIK Solna to a 0-0 draw. Joseph Aidoo and Ebenezer Ofori played for Hammarby and AIK respectively. Patrick Kpozo was not in the AIK squad for the game.

Nasiru Mohammed scored on the 51st minute for BK Hacken who crawled from a goal down to defeat Ostersunds 3-1. Mohammed Abubakari started the game while Baba Mensah came off the bench to play for Hacken.

Midfielder Enock Adu Kofi played 78 minutes for Malmo FF in their 1-0 win over Sundsvall.

Enock Kwakwa played the entire game for Falkenberg in their 3-2 loss against Orebro.

SWITZERLAND

Neither Ebenezer Assifuah nor Ishmael Yartey was in the FC Sion squad that won 3-1 against Vaduz.

Kassim Nuhu could not make the BSC Young Boys squad for their 4-1 loss against Grasshoppers.

RUSSIA

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong was introduced in the second-half by Arsenal Tula who held Ural to a 1-1 draw. Defender Awal Mohammed was unused.

Jonathan Mensah came off the Anzhi bench in the second-half to play in their 1-0 loss against leaders Spartak Moscow. Rabiu Mohammed was excluded from the team.

TURKEY

Joseph Attamah warmed the bench for Istanbul who won 2-0 against Bursaspor.

Samuel Inkoom was not involved in the Antalyaspor side that lost 2-1 against Alanyaspor. Former Liberty Professionals midfielder Isaac Sackey played the entire game for the winners but Nuru Sulley was not included in the Alanyaspor squad for the game.

Seidu Salifu could not make the Adanaspor squad for their 1-1 draw with Kasimpasa.

Defender John Boye warmed the bench for Sivasspor in their 6-0 battering of Mersin.

Jerry Akaminko was not in the EskiÅŸehirspor side that drew 1-1 with SanlÄ±urfaspor.

USA

At the Talen Energy Stadium, Philadelphia Union posted a 2-0 win over Sporting KC. Ghanaian starlet Joshua Jaro and JC Sapong played the entire game for Union while Sampa-born American passport holder Emmanuel Appiah was unused by the losers.

Meanwhile Patrick Nyarko scored in the 51st minute and assisted a goal for DC United who annihilated Chicago Fire 6-2. Ghanaian winger Lloyd Sam was in full time action for United but Black Stars attacker David Accam climbed off the bench to feature in the game for the losers.

Dominic Oduro played 77 minutes for ten-man Montreal Impact who defeated Toronto FC in the Canadian derby in the MSL on Saturday evening.

Black Stars defender Harrison Afful excelled in lateral defence for Columbus Crew who won 2-0 against San Jose Earthquakes.

Former Right to Dream Academy graduate Ema Boateng was in full time action for LA Galaxy who shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Gershon Koffie played the entire period of the game for New England Revolution who slipped to a narrow 1-0 loss against New York Red Bulls. Injured Gideon Baah watched from the stands.

In the second-tier league, midfielder Kwadwo Poku scored a 50th minute opening goal for Miami FC at the FIU Stadium in their 1-1 draw with Minnesota United.

Still in the second-tier league, former Ghana international Derek Boateng was booked in the 39th minute and was replaced after the end of the first-half by Rayo Oklahoma who lost 2-0 against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

