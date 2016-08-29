Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 29 August 2016 04:40 CET

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan set for SHOCK move to English side Reading

English second tier side Reading are on the verge of sealing a sensational move for Ghana superstar striker Asamoah Gyan.

The 30-year-old arrived in England on Sunday morning and opened talks with the Royals over a loan switch.

The powerful striker to considering a season-long loan move away from Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG after being declared surplus to requirements.

He travelled from London to Berkshire immediately after arriving from Accra to discuss the switch to Madejski Stadium.

If the two sides are able to reach an agreement, Gyan's signing will prove to be a massive coup for Reading thanks to his high profile and showmanship.

Gyan is being lined up by the Royals as a replacement for injured striker Deniss Rakels.

Signing the deal will seal his return to England after spending two years with Sunderland before leaving for UAE side Al Ain in 2012.

Gyan joined Sunderland from French side Rennes in 2010.

He was a major hit at Al Ain where he scored a staggering 73 goals in 65 games with 44 goals coming in one season.

Gyan is also record scorer for Ghana as he has scored 48 goals from 95 appearances for the Black Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

BEing too careful is the same as making sure everything is perfect until the move, trust me you would fail in every step, if you don't take a risk.
By: lawrence
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img