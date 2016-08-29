Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan set for SHOCK move to English side Reading

English second tier side Reading are on the verge of sealing a sensational move for Ghana superstar striker Asamoah Gyan.

The 30-year-old arrived in England on Sunday morning and opened talks with the Royals over a loan switch.

The powerful striker to considering a season-long loan move away from Chinese Super League team Shanghai SIPG after being declared surplus to requirements.

He travelled from London to Berkshire immediately after arriving from Accra to discuss the switch to Madejski Stadium.

If the two sides are able to reach an agreement, Gyan's signing will prove to be a massive coup for Reading thanks to his high profile and showmanship.

Gyan is being lined up by the Royals as a replacement for injured striker Deniss Rakels.

Signing the deal will seal his return to England after spending two years with Sunderland before leaving for UAE side Al Ain in 2012.

Gyan joined Sunderland from French side Rennes in 2010.

He was a major hit at Al Ain where he scored a staggering 73 goals in 65 games with 44 goals coming in one season.

Gyan is also record scorer for Ghana as he has scored 48 goals from 95 appearances for the Black Stars.

