Ghanaian Players Abroad: Prince Boateng helps Las Palmas to the top, Yeboah's goal, Ayew, Amartey and more

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored in the Spanish La Liga to help his Las Palmas team go top of the league table on Sunday.

Ghana international Boateng, who also scored in last weekend's 4-2 win at Valencia, headed home on the 52nd minute mark.

French winger Nabil El Zhar buried the ball in the bottom left corner to open the scoring at Estadio Gran Canaria, but the hosts levelled on the stroke of half-time through Jeremie Boga.

Boateng restored the hosts' lead with a goal on his home debut after heading home to put Los Amarillos back in front six minutes after the restart, but the midfielder was then forced off through injury.

Las Palms scored three more to win the game by five goals to one.

