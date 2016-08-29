Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 29 August 2016 00:10 CET

Forza Italia: Kevin-Prince Boateng's heartfelt gesture to Italy after earthquake

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng sent a heartfelt message to the victims of the earthquake in Italy after scoring his second La Liga goal for new club Las Palmas.

An estimated 300 people have died as a result of the 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit central Italian cities including Amartrice, Pescara del Tronto and Accumoli. READ MORE: Ghanaian excited to have scored in 4 major European leagues

The German born Ghanaian has spent years in Italy due to his football career and recently completed a second stint with Italian Serie A club AC Milan before joining Spanish La Liga team Las Palmas.

play Prince Boateng has scored two goals in two La Liga games for Las Palmas.

