TP Mazembe Wallops FC Renaissance To Lift Congo Super Cup

Three goals from A. Traoré enabled former CAF Champions League winners, TP Mazembe to crush FC Renaissance 3-1 on Sunday, August 28 to win the Super Coupe du Congo.

The Congolese champions scored two early goals in the 14th and 16th minute through striker Traoré but Robert Wilanga quickly restored one back for FC Renaissance in the 20th minute as TP Mazembe dealt with the pressure to take the lead into the break.

Traoré extended the lead for TP Mazembe in the 62nd minute to put the game to bed.

Ghanaian winger, Solomon Asante came on for Roger Assale in the 77th minute to add his bite to the cherry as TP Mazembe dazzled the crowd.

The results mean that TP Mazembe won 4-1 on aggregate having won the first match 1-0.

