Medeama coach Prince Owusu set to quit after absence in win at Ebusua Dwarfs

Medeama coach Prince Owusu is set to quit the club following his absence from the side's 2-0 win at Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

Owusu did not travel with the team to Cape Coast following recent fans agitation against his reign

The former Tema Youth coach was prevented from holding a training session with his players on Friday.

The fans fingered him for their painful elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup at the hands of Algerian side MO Bejaia.

Ghana's biggest football portal can reveal the ex- Khartoum assistant trainer is considering leaving his post amidst the massive supporters protest.

The club have remained tight-lipped on the matter with sources telling GHANAsoccernet a decision on his future will be taken this week.

Owusu replaced Swedish Tom Strand and since enjoyed a fairly decent run.

