Sports News | 28 August 2016 22:40 CET

Masterly Kevin Boateng scores again in Las Palmas heavy win

Suspended Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng scored his second goal in two La Liga games for Las Palmas on Sunday evening.

The 29-year-old netted the second goal for the Yellow and Blues on the 51st minute as they dismantled Granada CF at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.

The former AC Milan star was replaced after 55 minutes and has now scored in both of his opening La Liga games for Las Palmas.

Former Liverpool attacker Nabil El Zhar had opened the scoring for Las Palmas with a clinical finish in the 23rd minute.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

