Kotoko held by Chelsea at home to dent title hopes

Asante Kotoko failed to make the most of their home advantage as they were held to a goalless draw by Berekum Chelsea.

The Porcupine warriors huffed and puffed all game but a combination of last ditch tackles and superb reflexes by Chelsea keeper John Mosi kept Kotoko at bay.

Kotoko dominated large portions of the game but were unable to find the back of the net as they go six points behind leaders Wa All Stars with three games remaining.

Two successive draws for Kotoko mean they will need to win their next three games and hope Wa All Stars and Aduana slip up.

The only positive for Kotoko is the fact that they climb above rivals Hearts of Oak despite being level on points with the Phobians by virtue of a superior head to head.

OTHER RESULTS

1) Bechem United 3-1 Hearts of Oak

*Abednego Tetteh (Bechem)-- 3 goals

*Owusu Bempah(Hearts)

2) Asante Kotoko 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

3) AshantiGold 1-0 Sekondi Hasaacas

*Emmanuel Osei Baffour

4) Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2Medeama Sc

*Bernard OFORI

Enoch Atta Agyei

5) Inter Allies 4-0 New Edubiase United .

*Emmanuel Nertey

*Ropapa Mensah

*Prince BAFFOE (2)

6)Techiman City 1-1 Liberty Professionals

*Fataw Adbulman (Techiman)

*Mohammed Shaibu (Liberty)

7) Wa All Stars 3-1 Dreams FC

*Emmanuel Ocran--3 goals

*Ben Nash QUANSAH(Dreams)

8) WAFA 1-1 Aduana Stars

*Bright Adjei(Aduana)

*Komlan (WAFA)

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin