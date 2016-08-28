Adauna Stars keep within touching distance of Wa All Stars with draw at WAFA

West African Football Academy frustrated title-chasing Aduana Stars to a 1-1 stalemate at the WAFA Arena in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Dormaa side are three points behind the leaders in a game where many expected them to lose after all their three rivals lost on the same pitch.

It would have been better had it not been for Togolese Komlan Agbengniadan second half leveler for WAFA after Bright Adjei put Aduana Stars ahead with a spectacular finish.

Aduana's matchday 29 game against Wa All Stars could ultimately decide the destination of the league title.

OTHER RESULTS

1) Bechem United 3-1 Hearts of Oak

*Abednego Tetteh (Bechem)-- 3 goals

*Owusu Bempah(Hearts)

2) Asante Kotoko 0-0 Berekum Chelsea

3) AshantiGold 1-0 Sekondi Hasaacas

*Emmanuel Osei Baffour

4) Ebusua Dwarfs 0-2Medeama Sc

*Bernard OFORI

Enoch Atta Agyei

5) Inter Allies 4-0 New Edubiase United .

*Emmanuel Nertey

*Ropapa Mensah

*Prince BAFFOE (2)

6)Techiman City 1-1 Liberty Professionals

*Fataw Adbulman (Techiman)

*Mohammed Shaibu (Liberty)

7) Wa All Stars 3-1 Dreams FC

*Emmanuel Ocran--3 goals

*Ben Nash QUANSAH(Dreams)

8) WAFA 1-1 Aduana Stars

*Bright Adjei(Aduana)

*Komlan (WAFA)

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin