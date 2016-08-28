Sterling Nets Brace As Man City Beat West Ham

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City maintained their 100 percent start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling scored either side of a Fernandinho header for City, while Michail Antonio was on target in an improved second-half display for the Hammers.

City took the lead in the seventh minute when David Silva’s smart pass found Nolito who cut back for Sterling to slot the ball past goalkeeper Adrian.

The home side doubled their lead on 18 minutes when Fernandinho powerfully met Kevin De Bruyn’e superb free kick with his head.

City failed to further extend their lead, with De Bruyne missing a golden chance before the break, and West Ham pulled a goal back 13 minutes into the second half when Antonio nodded in Arthur Masuaku’s cross.

But Slaven Bilic’s side could not find a leveller and City wrapped up their victory to go back to the top of the table when Silva slipped in Sterling who rounded Adrian and rolled home.

