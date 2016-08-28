Ghana Premier League: Kotoko share the spoils with Berekum Chelsea

Kumasi Asante Kotoko search for a win in four consecutive league games against Berekum Chelsea, couldn't materialise as they were held to a scoreless draw on match day 27.

Kotoko showed their intention to avenge their first half defeat against Chelsea from the blast of the referee's first whistle, yet the host were able to curtail all the attacking threats from the hosts.

The Kotoko attacking force of Dauda Mohammed and Kwame Boateng also wasted some of the opportunities that presented themselves to the Porcupine Warriors.

The Porcupine Warriors have won just two games in the second half of the season at home. The two wins came against Wa All Stars and Dreams FC and it seems the league title is now beyond their reach, since they are now trailing the league leaders Wa All Stars by 6 points, with four games to end the season.

It would be recalled that Chelsea defeated Kotoko 0-3 in Kumasi last season, after the first leg at Berekum had ended 1-1 and this season Berekum Chelsea maintained their unbeaten run against Kotoko the Porcupine Warriors when they edged them 2-0.

