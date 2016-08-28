Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 28 August 2016 19:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: AshGold pip Hasaaacas 1-0 at Obuasi

Ashanti Gold bounced back to winning ways on match day 27, with a 1-0 win over Sekondi Hasaacas, following their 0-2 defeat against Aduana Stars last weekend.

Emanuel Osei Baffour put the Miners in the driving seat in the 6th minute.

Osei Baffour has now increased his goal tally to five in the Ghana Premier League for the league champions.

The Miners have won five home league games and drawn just in the second round of the league, which is far better than the one win they chalked at home in the entire first half of the season.

Sekondi after the defeat will remain in the drop zone and stand the danger of facing relegation in the ongoing league season.

Sports News

