Ghana Premier League: Abenego Tetteh's hat-trick sends Hearts of Oak packing from Bechem

Bechem United thrashed Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Gyeabour Park in Bechem on Sunday in the 2016 Ghana Premier League.

Abenego Tetteh in the first half shot the hosts into the lead. The bulky forward registered his second goal just after the break. Tetteh scored his third goal in the game before Owusu Bempah scored a consolation goal for the Phobians late in the game.

Hearts of Oak made the perfect start to the game when they dominated the home side winning the 50-50 balls in the midfield but the chance they created in the opening minutes Samuel Yeboah fluffed his line. READ ALSO: AshGold pip Hasaaacas 1-0 at Obuasi

Shortly the Phobians paid for their profligacy as Abenego Tetteh broke the deadlock in the 18 minute after he headed home Yaw Anol's well taken free-kick. Moment later Samuel Akurugu produced a fantastic save to deny the hosts from making it two.

The Phobians then mounted an intense pressure on Bechem United in search of the equalizer but it proved futile. The home side against the run of play created some decent chances but their leading marksman Abenego Tetteh failed to hit the back of the net.

Three minutes after the break, Bechem United unsettled Hearts of Oak as Abengeo Tetteh grabbed his second goal as the Phobians looked dejected on the field. READ MORE: Kotoko share the spoils with Berekum Chelsea

The Phobians couldn't foiled the swift play of the home side's as Manuel Zacharia's side nearly made it three but Tetteh failed to connect Issah Adamau's cut-back pass.

Sergio Traguil side knowing very well that they are down by 2-0 - they threw a lot of bodies upfront leaving spaces at the back but the Bechem based side failed to punish the away side as they sailed all their shots over.

Despite the Phobians' pressure, Bechem United defended well, and in the 87 minute a swift movement of the ball from the left side opened the away side's defense and Abenego Tetteh registered his hat-trick and his side's third goal.

Late in the game, Owusu Bempah reduced the deficit for Hearts of Oak from a free-kick but the damaged had already been done as the game ended 3-1.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh