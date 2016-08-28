Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
28 August 2016

Ghana Premier League: Emmanuel Ocran hits hat-trick to boost Wa All Stars title hopes

Wa All Stars continued to fly in the Ghana Premier League, as they edged Dreams FC 2-1 on match day 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Wa Park.

Emmanuel Ocran continued his goal scoring form as he hit the back of the net thrice, before  Benash Quansah, pulled one back for the visitors.

However, Emmanuel Ocran completed sealed victory for the hosts to give them a 3-1 win

The hat-trick will take Emmanuel Ocran to 5 goals in the season.

The league leaders are undefeated at home in the Ghana Premier League.

